Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2024: Dog reacts hilariously to unexpected horse encounter

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog is left utterly – and visibly – baffled by what seems to be her first encounter with a horse!

Everest the amazing pup has her own TikTok account, and among her viral hits is a clip showing her on a walk that features a big surprise.

As the caption explains, "suburban towns" don't usually have the honor of hosting a horse – which is why Everest is left twisting her head left to right in complete bafflement when she encounters one.

"I've never seen a dog more confused than this one," one viewer commented.



Check it out: