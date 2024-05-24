Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2024: Dog reacts hilariously to unexpected horse encounter
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog is left utterly – and visibly – baffled by what seems to be her first encounter with a horse!
Viral Video of the Day
Everest the amazing pup has her own TikTok account, and among her viral hits is a clip showing her on a walk that features a big surprise.
As the caption explains, "suburban towns" don't usually have the honor of hosting a horse – which is why Everest is left twisting her head left to right in complete bafflement when she encounters one.
"I've never seen a dog more confused than this one," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mbaer2006