Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2024: Dog reacts hilariously to unexpected horse encounter

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog is left utterly – and visibly – baffled by what seems to be her first encounter with a horse!

Viral Video of the Day

Everest the amazing pup has her own TikTok account, and among her viral hits is a clip showing her on a walk that features a big surprise.

As the caption explains, "suburban towns" don't usually have the honor of hosting a horse – which is why Everest is left twisting her head left to right in complete bafflement when she encounters one.

"I've never seen a dog more confused than this one," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a confused pup who can't believe what she witnessed in her neighborhood!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a confused pup who can't believe what she witnessed in her neighborhood!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mbaer2006

