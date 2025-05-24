Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2025: Duck's hilarious poop gets TikTok quacking!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman captured a duck doing its business in the most hilariously unexpected way!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the woman strolls behind the duck on a quiet city street at night.
As it waddles ahead, it suddenly stops, releases a comically loud poop, and then nonchalantly continues on its way.
"Out with the old and in with the new," one viewer commented.
Another joked, "why did it sound like an empty ketchup bottle?"
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_bobsjr