Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2025: Duck's hilarious poop gets TikTok quacking!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman captured a duck doing its business in the most hilariously unexpected way!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman strolls behind the duck on a quiet city street at night.

As it waddles ahead, it suddenly stops, releases a comically loud poop, and then nonchalantly continues on its way.

"Out with the old and in with the new," one viewer commented.

Another joked, "why did it sound like an empty ketchup bottle?"

Check out the hilarity:

A woman on TikTok caught a duck taking an unexpected pit stop on a city sidewalk – and TikTok can't stop laughing!
A woman on TikTok caught a duck taking an unexpected pit stop on a city sidewalk – and TikTok can't stop laughing!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_bobsjr
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_bobsjr

