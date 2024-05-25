Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2024: Mini pig gives epic crunches in ASMR TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable mini pig delights viewers on TikTok while crunching on a midnight snack!

Viral Video of the Day

Meet Diz, a little pig who loves to munch on snacks at night!

In the viral clip, Diz crunches on some yummy treats while his owner films the entire scenario as an ASMR – a term coined to describe an extremely relaxing sensation while listening to certain sounds.

"Me at midnight in front of the fridge," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases an unbelievably cute ASMR TikTok featuring a mini pig!
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases an unbelievably cute ASMR TikTok featuring a mini pig!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tara_and_diz
