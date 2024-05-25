Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2024: Mini pig gives epic crunches in ASMR TikTok!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable mini pig delights viewers on TikTok while crunching on a midnight snack!
Viral Video of the Day
Meet Diz, a little pig who loves to munch on snacks at night!
In the viral clip, Diz crunches on some yummy treats while his owner films the entire scenario as an ASMR – a term coined to describe an extremely relaxing sensation while listening to certain sounds.
"Me at midnight in front of the fridge," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tara_and_diz