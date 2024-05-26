Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2024: Man meets trio of friendly lemurs on hike!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man stumbles by a pack of lemurs while on a lovely hike.

Viral Video of the Day

These cute little guys want to make new friends!

In the clip, the three lemurs glance at the man from afar before they walk up to get a closer view and greet him.

"their little jumps took me," one viewer pointed out in the comments.

Check it out:

