Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2025: Solo sailor and his cat get epic plane-drop surprise!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok star and his feline first mate scored an unforgettable delivery in the middle of the Pacific Ocean!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, 29-year-old Oliver Widger, known as @sailing_with_phoenix, nears Hawaii after sailing solo from Oregon with his adorable cat Phoenix.
Before reaching Waikiki, he spots a small plane circling his sailboat, dropping something in the ocean.
When he retrieves it, he finds a treasure trove of snacks, sandwiches, cat treats, and even E.L.F. Cosmetics sunscreen.
Talk about a Hunger Games-style care package drop!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sailing_with_phoenix