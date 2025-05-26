Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2025: Solo sailor and his cat get epic plane-drop surprise!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok star and his feline first mate scored an unforgettable delivery in the middle of the Pacific Ocean!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, 29-year-old Oliver Widger, known as @sailing_with_phoenix, nears Hawaii after sailing solo from Oregon with his adorable cat Phoenix.

Before reaching Waikiki, he spots a small plane circling his sailboat, dropping something in the ocean.

When he retrieves it, he finds a treasure trove of snacks, sandwiches, cat treats, and even E.L.F. Cosmetics sunscreen.

Talk about a Hunger Games-style care package drop!

Check it out:

Solo sailor Oliver Widger and his cat Phoenix got an epic care package dropped from a plane while en route to Hawaii!
Solo sailor Oliver Widger and his cat Phoenix got an epic care package dropped from a plane while en route to Hawaii!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sailing_with_phoenix
