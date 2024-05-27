Viral Video of the Day for May 27, 2024: Woman stumbles upon mini pony: "Is this a real animal?"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's walk turns into a rescue mission when spotting a tiny Shetland pony on the side of the road.

Kayleigh walks around in the clip and spots an adorable mini pony seemingly lost.

Immediately, she is taken aback by the tiny size of the creature, saying, "I don't think I've ever seen anything so small."

"minis are gremlins that are escape artists," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a woman who stumbles upon an adorable animal on her countryside walk!
