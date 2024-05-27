Viral Video of the Day for May 27, 2024: Woman stumbles upon mini pony: "Is this a real animal?"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's walk turns into a rescue mission when spotting a tiny Shetland pony on the side of the road.

Kayleigh walks around in the clip and spots an adorable mini pony seemingly lost.

Immediately, she is taken aback by the tiny size of the creature, saying, "I don't think I've ever seen anything so small."

"minis are gremlins that are escape artists," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: