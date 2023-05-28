Viral Video of the Day for May 28, 2023: Mesmerizing TikTok shadow puppets

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikTok user's impressive puppetry talent that's like no other!

Viral Video of the Day

This video by @boomshadowace features a display of hand shadow puppets that's making its mark.

The caption of the video reads, "This is what I do when I can't sleep. Making random shapes and adventures with my shadows!"

With enchanting medieval-style music and beautiful hand coordination, this clip has amassed 2.3 million likes and counting.

Check out the impressive show below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible display of hand shadow puppets by a TikTok user who couldn't fall asleep!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an incredible display of hand shadow puppets by a TikTok user who couldn't fall asleep!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@boomshadowace
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@boomshadowace

