Viral Video of the Day for May 28, 2023: Mesmerizing TikTok shadow puppets
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikTok user's impressive puppetry talent that's like no other!
This video by @boomshadowace features a display of hand shadow puppets that's making its mark.
The caption of the video reads, "This is what I do when I can't sleep. Making random shapes and adventures with my shadows!"
With enchanting medieval-style music and beautiful hand coordination, this clip has amassed 2.3 million likes and counting.
Check out the impressive show below:
