Viral Video of the Day for May 29, 2024: Man refuses to leave hammock in public bus: "I won't stop!"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man refuses to get out of a hammock he set up on a public bus.

You never know what you might see on public transportation!

In the clip, a man named Scotty sits in a hammock he put up in a bus before getting questioned by the bus driver.

"Where's the 'no hammock' sign?" Scotty asks before closing himself up and flipping himself upside down multiple times.



One viewer couldn't believe what they witnessed, saying, "i bet ya theres a no hammock sign now."

Check it out: