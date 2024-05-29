Viral Video of the Day for May 29, 2024: Man refuses to leave hammock in public bus: "I won't stop!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man refuses to get out of a hammock he set up on a public bus.

You never know what you might see on public transportation!

In the clip, a man named Scotty sits in a hammock he put up in a bus before getting questioned by the bus driver.

"Where's the 'no hammock' sign?" Scotty asks before closing himself up and flipping himself upside down multiple times.

One viewer couldn't believe what they witnessed, saying, "i bet ya theres a no hammock sign now."

Check it out:

Today's Viral VIdeo of the Day features the aftermath of a man who was asked to leave his hammock setup while riding a bus.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@scottykash
