Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2024: TikTok influencer gets bird brain dance inspo

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok shows off her smooth moves... which she copies from a "dancing" bird!

Viral Video of the Day

Have you seen a bird with moves like this?

In the insatiable clip, TikToker Smac copies the moves of another famous influencer - a bird named Darwin!

"That bird is a heck of a choreographer!" one viewer commented.

Check out the flapping fun:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikToker who hilariously, and accurately, recreates a bird's talented dance moves!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikToker who hilariously, and accurately, recreates a bird's talented dance moves!
