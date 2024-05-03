Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2024: TikTok influencer gets bird brain dance inspo
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman on TikTok shows off her smooth moves... which she copies from a "dancing" bird!
Viral Video of the Day
Have you seen a bird with moves like this?
In the insatiable clip, TikToker Smac copies the moves of another famous influencer - a bird named Darwin!
"That bird is a heck of a choreographer!" one viewer commented.
Check out the flapping fun:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@smacmccreanor