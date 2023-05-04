Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2023: Doggy's jealous reaction goes viral on TikTok

A TikTok clip showcasing a dog's hysterical and relatable reaction to no longer being the baby of the family will put a smile on your face in today's Viral Video of the Day !

This video by TikTok creator @em.hort22 captures the moment a seemingly anxious and jealous dog finds out she is not the baby of the family any longer.

Audio of Spongebob saying "who do they think they are?" from the hit Nickelodeon television show plays a big part in the amusing clip.

Many viewers found the scene familiar.

"My dog does that with his nose when he gets excited/nervous lol," one pointed out.

Others pointed out that the dog might not be expressing jealousy but instead, excitement and love: "This is a submissive smile. Not an aggressive one. Doggie is very excited."

What do you think? Check it out here: