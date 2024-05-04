Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2024: Man hilariously offers "Free Shrugs" at marathon
Nashville, Tennessee - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man offers something hilarious and unusual at a marathon in Tennessee.
Viral Video of the Day
Now THIS is comedy!
In the hilarious clip, the man holds a sign that says "free shrugs" while giving a shoulder shrug to every runner who sprints by.
"Vibes are absolutely off the charts here," one viewer commented.
Another joked, "free shrugs guy is so tim robinson coded."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyleanadu