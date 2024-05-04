Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2024: Man hilariously offers "Free Shrugs" at marathon

In the world of social media, epic, and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Nashville, Tennessee - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man offers something hilarious and unusual at a marathon in Tennessee.

Viral Video of the Day

Now THIS is comedy!

In the hilarious clip, the man holds a sign that says "free shrugs" while giving a shoulder shrug to every runner who sprints by.

"Vibes are absolutely off the charts here," one viewer commented.

Another joked, "free shrugs guy is so tim robinson coded."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious man who offers "free shrugs" at a marathon!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious man who offers "free shrugs" at a marathon!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyleanadu
Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2024: TikTok influencer gets bird brain dance inspo Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2024: TikTok influencer gets bird brain dance inspo
Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2024: Wife shows husband why reading outside isn't always the best idea Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2024: Wife shows husband why reading outside isn't always the best idea
Viral Video of the Day for May 1, 2024: Baby can't stop laughing at dog who likes to nip toes! Viral Video of the Day for May 1, 2024: Baby can't stop laughing at dog who likes to nip toes!
Viral Video of the Day for April 30, 2024: Pup gracefully tumbles down some stairs: Oh my god, no!" Viral Video of the Day for April 30, 2024: Pup gracefully tumbles down some stairs: Oh my god, no!"
Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2024: TikTokers attract "army of seagulls" with viral trick Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2024: TikTokers attract "army of seagulls" with viral trick
Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2024: Dog gives the biggest smile at exciting pet resort! Viral Video of the Day for April 28, 2024: Dog gives the biggest smile at exciting pet resort!
Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2024: Daughter makes mom sob with heartwarming original song! Viral Video of the Day for April 27, 2024: Daughter makes mom sob with heartwarming original song!
Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2024: "Crab people" dominate TikTok with underwater group fun! Viral Video of the Day for April 26, 2024: "Crab people" dominate TikTok with underwater group fun!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kyleanadu

More on Viral Video of the Day: