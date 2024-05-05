Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2024: TikTok influencer tries $30 ice: "I'm just an idiot"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok tries out premium ice she bought from the Erewhon grocery store in California.

Viral Video of the Day

Inflation is just getting crazier by the day.

This clip shows TikTok influencer Lizzie explaining where she bought the ice from and then does a "taste test" – which had all her followers in tears of laughter!

"I’m convinced we’re in black mirror. This is the last straw," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl on TikTok who bought expensive ice at a grocery store in California!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lizziedushaj
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lizziedushaj

