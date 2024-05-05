Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2024: TikTok influencer tries $30 ice: "I'm just an idiot"

Los Angeles, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl on TikTok tries out premium ice she bought from the Erewhon grocery store in California.

Inflation is just getting crazier by the day.

This clip shows TikTok influencer Lizzie explaining where she bought the ice from and then does a "taste test" – which had all her followers in tears of laughter!

"I’m convinced we’re in black mirror. This is the last straw," one viewer commented.

Check it out: