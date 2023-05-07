Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2023: Snooty is TikTok's most popular shark

Today's Viral Video of the Day features one of the most popular animals on TikTok, with an on-brand song to drive home the point!

How does one of the world's largest predators become so popular? With a little help from social media, of course!

Snooty the lemon shark has been deemed "Miss Popular" in a viral video on TikTok posted by @oceanraysphotography, a captivating account that brings the underwater world to life.

The video of Snooty proves the point, as it's been viewed 71.6 million times. She has a "permanent smile and likes nose rubs," the clip points out.

Fittingly, it's set to the song Popular from the Broadway musical Wicked.

In fact, Snooty is so popular, she even has her own Instagram account, the vid brags.

Who knew a shark could be this endearing?

Check out the biting video below:

