Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2023: Snooty is TikTok's most popular shark

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Lena Grotticelli

Today's Viral Video of the Day features one of the most popular animals on TikTok, with an on-brand song to drive home the point!

Viral Video of the Day

How does one of the world's largest predators become so popular? With a little help from social media, of course!

Snooty the lemon shark has been deemed "Miss Popular" in a viral video on TikTok posted by @oceanraysphotography, a captivating account that brings the underwater world to life.

The video of Snooty proves the point, as it's been viewed 71.6 million times. She has a "permanent smile and likes nose rubs," the clip points out.

Fittingly, it's set to the song Popular from the Broadway musical Wicked.

In fact, Snooty is so popular, she even has her own Instagram account, the vid brags.

Who knew a shark could be this endearing?

Check out the biting video below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a smiling shark named Snooty!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a smiling shark named Snooty!  © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@oceanraysphotography
Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2023: Dog bath bubbles over with fun
Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2023: Fearless man pets alligator like dog
Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2023: Doggy's jealous reaction goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2023: Birdhouse cam takes flight on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2023: TikTok's ingenious solution for shedding dogs
Viral Video of the Day for May 1, 2023: Golden retriever goes wild
Viral Video of the Day for April 30, 2023: Turtle's tasty treat
Viral Video of the Day for April 29, 2023: Donkey vs. dog standoff is a kicker

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@oceanraysphotography

More on Viral Video of the Day: