Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2024: TikToker ends up in hospital with jaw-dropping emergency!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok had to quickly rush to the hospital dealing with a very unusual medical emergency.
Viral Video of the Day
TikToker Jenna did not expect this to happen on a regular day!
The clip features her at the ER, dealing with what might be one of the worst cases of open jaw lock ever put to camera. One doctor, though, saw the funny side with a comment that drew a smile from Jenna – or the closest approximation her condition allowed for!
Check it out the bizarre scene:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jennasinatra