Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2024: First-time trick-or-treater steals the show on Halloween!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy's first-time trick-or-treating went better than expected, and he thanked his friendly neighbor in the funniest way!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Tyler knocks on his neighbor's door and gets a generous handful of candy.

His dad says, "Tell him thank you, baby."

With the utmost sincerity, the little boy turns to the neighbor and says exactly that.

"THE ROAR AT THE END HAS ME ROLLING," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable funny encounter a little boy had during his first time trick-or-treating!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable funny encounter a little boy had during his first time trick-or-treating!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tylerrsaurus
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tylerrsaurus

