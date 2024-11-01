Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2024: First-time trick-or-treater steals the show on Halloween!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy's first-time trick-or-treating went better than expected, and he thanked his friendly neighbor in the funniest way!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Tyler knocks on his neighbor's door and gets a generous handful of candy.
His dad says, "Tell him thank you, baby."
With the utmost sincerity, the little boy turns to the neighbor and says exactly that.
"THE ROAR AT THE END HAS ME ROLLING," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tylerrsaurus