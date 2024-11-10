Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2024: Bear casually lets himself into girls' cabin: "No f***ing way!"
Truckee, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of "drunk" friends stumbled down their staircase to find a ginormous bear foraging through their fridge.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Jazmin Montalvo and her friend walk downstairs and immediately notice the large fluffy creature opening their refrigerator door.
He peeks inside and almost leaves the home until he finds something interesting behind the kitchen counter.
"You know it’s time to grocery shop when even the wildlife is dissatisfied with the selection of food options in the fridge," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jaz.montalvo