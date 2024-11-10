Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2024: Bear casually lets himself into girls' cabin: "No f***ing way!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Truckee, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of "drunk" friends stumbled down their staircase to find a ginormous bear foraging through their fridge.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Jazmin Montalvo and her friend walk downstairs and immediately notice the large fluffy creature opening their refrigerator door.

He peeks inside and almost leaves the home until he finds something interesting behind the kitchen counter.

"You know it’s time to grocery shop when even the wildlife is dissatisfied with the selection of food options in the fridge," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of girls who walked in their kitchen to find a huge bear rummaging through their refrigerator!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jaz.montalvo
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jaz.montalvo

