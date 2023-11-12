Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2023: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me!"

Buenos Aires, Argentina - Today's Viral Video of the Day features the incredible reactions from Taylor Swift 's Eras Tour background dancers as she changes the lyrics in the song Karma from the album Midnights to reflect her new relationship with Travis Kelce.

In the TikTok clip by @fromerinwithlove, Taylor Swift's background dancers catch the moment she changes the lyrics in her song Karma to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Taylor has been involved in a relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for a few months now, and he was in attendance for The Eras Tour night two in Buenos Aries, Argentina where the video took place!

Fans were ecstatic over the lyric change, with one commenting, "I love how you can hear her voice shake just a little. That giddy kind of shake when you’re so excited and nervous in love giddy."

Another Swiftie wrote, "The dancer in Red is as shookith as us."

Check it out:

