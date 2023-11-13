Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2023: Girls try out viral McDonalds ice cream dessert smash hack!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of girls participating in a trend on TikTok in which you combine a bunch of McDonalds ingredients for a scrumptious dessert!

You're definitely going to want to try this out!

The video, captured by TikTok user @brandielyne, shows a group of girls with four ice cream cones in their car after going through the drive-through.

While a big empty Tupperware container sits on the armrest, the girls smash each cone in and crush everything up. Then, they add in chocolate chip cookies and chocolate sauce. So delish!

One viewer commented, "I would do this but instead of cookies and chocolate just fries and ice cream," which doesn't really sound like a bad idea...

Another wrote, "First step: find a McDonald’s that has a working ice cream machine." (You just never know these days!)

Check it out: