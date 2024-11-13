Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2024: Pink-haired pup has cutest reaction after playtime interruption!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an adorable dog named Zoe was in utter shock after her playtime was randomly stopped.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Madison Jade's daughter sits on the living room floor, happily playing with their dog, Zoe.
But mom steps in, saying, "I don't think she likes it," to her daughter, hinting that the pup might be getting uncomfortable.
However, Zoe clearly disagrees and dashes right toward her.
"Zoe could not believe the interruption," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@simplymadisonjade