Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2023: Cobweb-covered cat makes TikTok chuckle

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a gothic-looking cat that was covered in cobwebs and dirt after exploring underneath his family's house. The comments are almost as incredible as the clip itself!

In the video by TikTok user @urbanangel2020, a woman scolds her hysterical-looking kitty, whose name is Pagan, for going on an adventure where he shouldn't have.

"Have you been under the house again?" the lady asks in the clip. "Playing in the cobwebs?"

She then notices how the cat looks like it's wearing a black veil and starts laughing, before asking, "How is that not annoying you?"

One viewer wrote, "This is so on-brand for a cat named Pagan." You can say that again!

"She looks like a Victorian woman in mourning," another fan joked.

Check it out:

