Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2023: Adorable Jack Russell meets his human match!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a teeny-tiny puppy trying to play with his human sister, who can't get over how incredibly dashing he is!

In the adorable video posted by TikTok user @juliebulanov, the little girl is standing in her driveway as the little pup jumps excitedly up to play with her.

From his sheer cuteness alone, his human sibling can't help but giggle along to the dog's silliness.

With over 24.8 million views and 4.8 million likes, people from all over the world couldn't get enough of the perfect pair!

One viewer wanted a few readers to shed tears, writing, "all I can think about is seeing them both all grown up."

Another joked, "someone give me a baby and a puppy rn."

Check it out: