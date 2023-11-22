Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2023: Meet the world's cutest sea slug!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable sea creature called the Leaf Sheep, for good reason. Check out the way it scurries across the ocean floor!

The clip, posted by TikTok user @oceanlife.us, shows the fascinating little specimen gliding through a bright green algae feast fit for a king!

"This amazing creature is one of the select few in the world that can use algae for photosynthesis," the video's caption reads. "It gets its energy from the sun, just like plants." Isn't that amazing?

Garnering a massive 4.4 million views and 389 thousand likes, many viewers are wanting their own little Leaf Sheep.

"I'd very much like to adopt a leaf sheep," one wrote. Another commented, "Succulents + Pixar + Cuteness = Leaf Sheep!"

Now that would be an incredible idea for a Disney movie.

Check it out: