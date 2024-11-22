Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2024: Woman with dementia finds joy in duet with grandkids!

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases the power of music as a woman with dementia beautifully harmonizes with her grandchildren in Appalachia.

In the clip, Taylor Demp and her grandma sing Delta Dawn by Tanya Tucker in the beautiful backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains.

Despite the challenges of dementia, the woman's voice is crystal clear, which had viewers in awe.

"You'll forget faces, dates & times, but the music stays," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

