Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2023: Dog enjoys pretzel extra gently!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Tucker hysterically eating a pretzel as if he's dining with royalty!

Viral Video of the Day

A video by TikTok user @torie_purcell shows an incredibly smart golden retriever who listens to whatever his mom says!

"You have to be so gentle, okay buddy?" the dog's owner states while gently lowering a pretzel into his mouth.

Tucker opens his mouth very slowly and carefully takes his time with the salty snack.

"This dog could do my surgery, I trust him," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a golden retriever named Tucker showing off his graceful eating skills to viewers across the globe!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a golden retriever named Tucker showing off his graceful eating skills to viewers across the globe!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@torie_purcell
Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2023: Adorable axolotl takes flight on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2023: Adorable axolotl takes flight on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2023: Dolphin duo loves playing fetch! Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2023: Dolphin duo loves playing fetch!
Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2023: Thanksgiving turkey gets CPR in hilarious TikTok video! Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2023: Thanksgiving turkey gets CPR in hilarious TikTok video!
Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2023: Meet the world's cutest sea slug! Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2023: Meet the world's cutest sea slug!
Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2023: Adorable Jack Russell meets his human match! Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2023: Adorable Jack Russell meets his human match!
Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2023: Jack the dog dives into the wrong holiday spirits! Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2023: Jack the dog dives into the wrong holiday spirits!
Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2023: Cobweb-covered cat makes TikTok chuckle Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2023: Cobweb-covered cat makes TikTok chuckle
Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2023: Baby tries bacon for the first time! Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2023: Baby tries bacon for the first time!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@torie_purcell

More on Viral Video of the Day: