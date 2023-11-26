Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2023: Dog enjoys pretzel extra gently!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Tucker hysterically eating a pretzel as if he's dining with royalty!

A video by TikTok user @torie_purcell shows an incredibly smart golden retriever who listens to whatever his mom says!

"You have to be so gentle, okay buddy?" the dog's owner states while gently lowering a pretzel into his mouth.

Tucker opens his mouth very slowly and carefully takes his time with the salty snack.

"This dog could do my surgery, I trust him," one viewer joked.

Check it out: