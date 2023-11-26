Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2023: Dog enjoys pretzel extra gently!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Tucker hysterically eating a pretzel as if he's dining with royalty!
Viral Video of the Day
A video by TikTok user @torie_purcell shows an incredibly smart golden retriever who listens to whatever his mom says!
"You have to be so gentle, okay buddy?" the dog's owner states while gently lowering a pretzel into his mouth.
Tucker opens his mouth very slowly and carefully takes his time with the salty snack.
"This dog could do my surgery, I trust him," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2023: Thanksgiving turkey gets CPR in hilarious TikTok video!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@torie_purcell