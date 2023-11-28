Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2023: Wives drop epic flannel prank on husbands!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of wives tricking their husbands into wearing identical flannel shits for a Friendsgiving dinner!

The video posted by TikTok user @jayleemaysonet shows the men arriving one by one at their annual Friendsgiving gathering, oblivious to the fashion fiasco organized by their significant others.

As more and more of them show up sporting the same flannel shirt, the realization begins to hilariously set in.

"I love when bros get all giddy," one delighted viewer commented.

Another wrote, "The last guy walking past the room FULL of them was so funny."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of husbands that are just figuring out they've been pranked for Friendsgiving by their own wives!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jayleemaysonet_

