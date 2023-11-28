Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2023: Wives drop epic flannel prank on husbands!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of wives tricking their husbands into wearing identical flannel shits for a Friendsgiving dinner!

The video posted by TikTok user @jayleemaysonet shows the men arriving one by one at their annual Friendsgiving gathering, oblivious to the fashion fiasco organized by their significant others.

As more and more of them show up sporting the same flannel shirt, the realization begins to hilariously set in.

"I love when bros get all giddy," one delighted viewer commented.

Another wrote, "The last guy walking past the room FULL of them was so funny."

Check it out:

