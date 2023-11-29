Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2023: Golfer dad to the loose tooth rescue!

A quick-thinking golfer dad used his golf skills to yank out his son's loose tooth in today's Viral Video of the Day !

Hole in one!

In the video by @the_pvh, the dad stands in his backyard holding a golfing club with a string attached to his son's loose tooth.

The little boy, screaming with both fright and excitement, stands tall with pride and doesn't let the fear get to his head!

"Holding his finish before looking at the tooth is killing me," one viewer commented. Hey – it's basically like second nature for him!

Another viewer hilariously wrote, "Is it just me or does he look like Ralphie from Christmas Story!?"

Check it out: