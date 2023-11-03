Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2023: Fluffy kittens at bathtime!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of kittens calmly taking their first bath and enjoying a special spa treatment at the end!

Viral Video of the Day

Oh, to be a kitten!

The video, posted by @pearlsragdolls, shows the kittens sitting patiently in a tub of bath water as their human gently washes them.

All the kittens are super relaxed, it's almost hard to believe they're taking a bath at all.

Afterward, the kitties are placed in a pet air dryer machine, which they clearly love. Some of them even fall asleep!

With over 19 million views and 4.1 million likes on TikTok, it's clear viewers can't get over the cuteness of these fluffy bundles of joy.

One viewer commented, "Those are the calmest 5 kittens at bathtime I have ever seen."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a batch of adorable kittens taking their first bath and then using a clever contraption to dry off!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a batch of adorable kittens taking their first bath and then using a clever contraption to dry off!  © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@pearlsragdolls
Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2023: Meet the world's most expressive baby Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2023: Meet the world's most expressive baby
Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2023: Playtime turns into a muddy mess for this boy! Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2023: Playtime turns into a muddy mess for this boy!
Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2023: Dentist dad gives daughter a fang-tastic Halloween makeover Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2023: Dentist dad gives daughter a fang-tastic Halloween makeover
Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2023: Farmer-in-training hilariously proves the hustle doesn't stop! Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2023: Farmer-in-training hilariously proves the hustle doesn't stop!
Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2023: TikToker's genius hack for people who go camping with dogs Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2023: TikToker's genius hack for people who go camping with dogs
Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2023: Boogie boarder's hilarious skate park fail Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2023: Boogie boarder's hilarious skate park fail
Viral Video of the Day for October 27, 2023: College students prank professor with 300 cans of RedBull Viral Video of the Day for October 27, 2023: College students prank professor with 300 cans of RedBull
Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2023: Girls in parked car get fright of their lives Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2023: Girls in parked car get fright of their lives

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@pearlsragdolls

More on Viral Video of the Day: