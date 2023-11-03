Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2023: Fluffy kittens at bathtime!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of kittens calmly taking their first bath and enjoying a special spa treatment at the end!

Oh, to be a kitten!

The video, posted by @pearlsragdolls, shows the kittens sitting patiently in a tub of bath water as their human gently washes them.

All the kittens are super relaxed, it's almost hard to believe they're taking a bath at all.

Afterward, the kitties are placed in a pet air dryer machine, which they clearly love. Some of them even fall asleep!

With over 19 million views and 4.1 million likes on TikTok, it's clear viewers can't get over the cuteness of these fluffy bundles of joy.

One viewer commented, "Those are the calmest 5 kittens at bathtime I have ever seen."

Check it out: