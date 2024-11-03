Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2024: Man terrifies audience members on a dare at new Smile movie!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok begged her friend to scare filmgoers out watching the movie Smile 2.

In the video, Lex challenges her friend to stand at the bottom of the movie theater and stare creepily at the audience as they do in the film.

He readily agrees, but the audience screams almost instantaneously when he executes the plan.

"LMAO WHYD SHE SCREAM THAT LOUD," one viewer commented to ask.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who convinced her best friend to scare movie theater guests during a scary movie!
