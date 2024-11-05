Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2024: Girl finds her friends at NYC marathon and spills secret: "I'm drunk!"

New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl on TikTok hilariously stopped to chat with her friends after spotting them during a marathon in New York City.

In the clip, Justine runs up to her friends and screams, "I'm drunk, I'm drunk," in the most enthusiastic way possible.

Her friends are shocked, but she's too excited to care, jumping up and down and screaming happily at the top of her lungs.

"LMFAOOOO she was dying to tell someone," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

