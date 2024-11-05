Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2024: Girl finds her friends at NYC marathon and spills secret: "I'm drunk!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok hilariously stopped to chat with her friends after spotting them during a marathon in New York City.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Justine runs up to her friends and screams, "I'm drunk, I'm drunk," in the most enthusiastic way possible.

Her friends are shocked, but she's too excited to care, jumping up and down and screaming happily at the top of her lungs.

"LMFAOOOO she was dying to tell someone," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an NYC marathon runner who shared a side-splitting secret with her friends while running the race.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an NYC marathon runner who shared a side-splitting secret with her friends while running the race.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sadieekins
Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2024: Fruit frogs take over TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2024: Fruit frogs take over TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2024: Man terrifies audience members on a dare at new Smile movie! Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2024: Man terrifies audience members on a dare at new Smile movie!
Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2024: Superheroes save the day for hospitalized kids on Halloween Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2024: Superheroes save the day for hospitalized kids on Halloween
Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2024: First-time trick-or-treater steals the show on Halloween! Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2024: First-time trick-or-treater steals the show on Halloween!
Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2024: Kitty goes wild watching "cat rave" on TV Viral Video of the Day for October 31, 2024: Kitty goes wild watching "cat rave" on TV
Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2024: Man enjoys beer on horseback: "Cannot get a DUI on a horse" Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2024: Man enjoys beer on horseback: "Cannot get a DUI on a horse"
Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2024: Singer stuns with performance at bestie's wedding Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2024: Singer stuns with performance at bestie's wedding
Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2024: Dog has silliest reaction to seeing his reflection in store mirror Viral Video of the Day for October 28, 2024: Dog has silliest reaction to seeing his reflection in store mirror

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sadieekins

More on Viral Video of the Day: