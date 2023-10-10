Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2023: Little boy excitedly screams "BUZZ LIGHTYEAR" to Crush at Disney

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy and his hilarious response to Crush the turtle's question at Disney.

In a viral clip by @turtletalkwithcrushlol, a young boy at Disney had a hilarious encounter with Crush the Turtle at Turtle Talk with Crush.

The boy was asked by Crush what toy he had brought with him, to which to boy excitedly screamed, "BUZZ LIGHTYEAR!"

Everyone in the audience was laughing, and then Crush reached behind the curtain to pull out his own animated version of the same toy!

One viewer wrote, "Whoever this guy is, has got to love his job," referencing the person who did the voiceover for the groovy turtle.

Check it out, dudes: