Viral Video of the Day for October 12, 2023: Woman's rollercoaster ride takes an unfortunate twist

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young woman on a rollercoaster ride with a big twist!

Viral Video of the Day

In a video by TikTok user @yellowkush1, a woman takes off on a wild rollercoaster ride.

She holds her phone up, but the ride immediately goes into an upside-down twirl, which sends her phone flying out of her hands.

"No, my phone!" the unlucky young woman shouts, while covering her mouth in shock over what just happened.

"I knew the second the video started that grip was way too loose," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day is a perfect reminder to never text while riding on a rollercoaster!
Today's Viral Video of the Day is a perfect reminder to never text while riding on a rollercoaster!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yellowkush1
Viral Video of the Day for October 11, 2023: Girl math saves the day for honey-loving kid Viral Video of the Day for October 11, 2023: Girl math saves the day for honey-loving kid
Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2023: Little boy excitedly screams "BUZZ LIGHTYEAR" to Crush at Disney Viral Video of the Day for October 10, 2023: Little boy excitedly screams "BUZZ LIGHTYEAR" to Crush at Disney
Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2023: Girl's infectious laughter goes wild with over 25 million views! Viral Video of the Day for October 9, 2023: Girl's infectious laughter goes wild with over 25 million views!
Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2023: Dog steals the spotlight on wedding day with adorable hug! Viral Video of the Day for October 8, 2023: Dog steals the spotlight on wedding day with adorable hug!
Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2023: Dolphin shows off for little girl on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2023: Dolphin shows off for little girl on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2023: Watch this dog having the time of his life in a flooded ditch! Viral Video of the Day for October 6, 2023: Watch this dog having the time of his life in a flooded ditch!
Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2023: Woman's Spun Chair ride goes hilariously wrong Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2023: Woman's Spun Chair ride goes hilariously wrong
Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2023: Toddler freaks out at Target Halloween section! Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2023: Toddler freaks out at Target Halloween section!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@yellowkush1

More on Viral Video of the Day: