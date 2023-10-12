Viral Video of the Day for October 12, 2023: Woman's rollercoaster ride takes an unfortunate twist

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young woman on a rollercoaster ride with a big twist!

In a video by TikTok user @yellowkush1, a woman takes off on a wild rollercoaster ride.

She holds her phone up, but the ride immediately goes into an upside-down twirl, which sends her phone flying out of her hands.

"No, my phone!" the unlucky young woman shouts, while covering her mouth in shock over what just happened.

"I knew the second the video started that grip was way too loose," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out: