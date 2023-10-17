Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2023: How a cat showed up to her own funeral

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a married couple who were shocked to when the family pet showed up during its own funeral!

Suzanne White, who goes by @momchats on TikTok, took followers on a hilarious story time video with her husband.

After failing to find their 13-year-old cat despite hours of searching, they had assumed she had either run away or died – which meant explaining the sudden absence to their children.

"Kitty's at the vet" is what the couple settled on. "She's old, and Kitty's probably not coming home."

The devastated kids requested a funeral – which ended up featuring a surprise guest!

Check it out: