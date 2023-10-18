Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2023: Harry Potter Halloween costume turns into horror show

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boyfriend who decides to take a different approach to a Harry Potter couple costume – with spellbinding consequences!

TikTok user @toekneecorrado really should have stuck with the original plan! He and his partner had initially decided to dress up as Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, but then he changed his mind, as he explains in his video.

Instead, they settled on Dobby as the funnier choice – until, that is, the final result proved to be a terribly unsettling sight!

The big reveal leaves poor Hermione in utter shock, as the chastened boyfriend announces: "I think I need to change."

"Her silence was SO LOUD," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a Harry Potter couples costume that went hilariously wrong!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@toekneecorrado
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@toekneecorrado

More on Viral Video of the Day: