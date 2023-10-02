Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2023: Two gorillas make a dash for cover right before rainstorm!
London, UK - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of innovative gorillas running towards shelter right as it starts to downpour!
Viral Video of the Day
In a viral TikTok clip by @mollyelizah, a couple of gorillas hysterically started sprinting toward their enclosure at the London Zoo when it started to rain.
To stay as dry as possible, one even grabbed what appeared to be a piece of fabric and held it above him as he was running.
One viewer commented, "Me when it’s raining and I have my hair and makeup done." Who can relate?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mollyelizah