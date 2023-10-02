Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2023: Two gorillas make a dash for cover right before rainstorm!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

London, UK - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of innovative gorillas running towards shelter right as it starts to downpour!

Viral Video of the Day

In a viral TikTok clip by @mollyelizah, a couple of gorillas hysterically started sprinting toward their enclosure at the London Zoo when it started to rain.

To stay as dry as possible, one even grabbed what appeared to be a piece of fabric and held it above him as he was running.

One viewer commented, "Me when it’s raining and I have my hair and makeup done." Who can relate?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a couple of gorillas at the zoo and their hilarious reactions when it starts raining.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mollyelizah
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mollyelizah

