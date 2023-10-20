Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2023: Wild elk gives family scare of their lives

Estes Park, Colorado - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a family who got charged by a huge elk while driving in their car on a beautiful day.

In a video by @kmiaharke, a ginormous elk with huge antlers charges at a car, which quickly leads to chaos.

The commentary in the video is the icing on the cake, as the woman and man in the car hilariously argue when the man struggles to reverse the car fast enough.

"Back up, Jack," the woman screams, while the elk stares directly into the front windshield.

Luckily, they managed to escape without harm, but not before getting the scare of their lives.

Check it out: