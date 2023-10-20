Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2023: Wild elk gives family scare of their lives

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Estes Park, Colorado - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a family who got charged by a huge elk while driving in their car on a beautiful day.

Viral Video of the Day

In a video by @kmiaharke, a ginormous elk with huge antlers charges at a car, which quickly leads to chaos.

The commentary in the video is the icing on the cake, as the woman and man in the car hilariously argue when the man struggles to reverse the car fast enough.

"Back up, Jack," the woman screams, while the elk stares directly into the front windshield.

Luckily, they managed to escape without harm, but not before getting the scare of their lives.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a wild elk encounter like no other!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a wild elk encounter like no other!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kmiaharke
Viral Video of the Day for October 19, 2023: Dalmatian hits the high notes! Viral Video of the Day for October 19, 2023: Dalmatian hits the high notes!
Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2023: Harry Potter Halloween costume turns into horror show Viral Video of the Day for October 18, 2023: Harry Potter Halloween costume turns into horror show
Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2023: How a cat showed up to her own funeral Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2023: How a cat showed up to her own funeral
Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2023: Meme version of Don't You Want Me Baby wins karaoke night Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2023: Meme version of Don't You Want Me Baby wins karaoke night
Viral Video of the Day for October 15, 2023: Girl makes hilarious mistake on Target escalator Viral Video of the Day for October 15, 2023: Girl makes hilarious mistake on Target escalator
Viral Video of the Day for October 14, 2023: Little girl's first attempt at big girl heels goes awry Viral Video of the Day for October 14, 2023: Little girl's first attempt at big girl heels goes awry
Viral Video of the Day for October 13, 2023: Hysterical jumping challenge takes over TikTok Viral Video of the Day for October 13, 2023: Hysterical jumping challenge takes over TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for October 12, 2023: Woman's rollercoaster ride takes an unfortunate twist Viral Video of the Day for October 12, 2023: Woman's rollercoaster ride takes an unfortunate twist

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kmiaharke

More on Viral Video of the Day: