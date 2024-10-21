Viral Video of the Day for October 21, 2024: Saddle-wearing pup blends in perfectly with toy ponies!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog's impressive camouflage skills have TikTok viewers doing a double-take!
Viral Video of the Day
The clip shows a seemingly ordinary scene: two pony dolls standing side by side in a room.
But wait... who's that just behind them wearing a saddle?
"when your landlord says 'no pets!'" one viewer hilariously wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for October 20, 2024: Boyfriend goes all out for Halloween costume party: "Who is this diva?"
Viral Video of the Day for October 19, 2024: Young girl shows dad "new piggy bank concept," with slight issue!
Viral Video of the Day for October 17, 2024: TikToker's OOTD turns south after banging head: "What just happened?"
Viral Video of the Day for October 16, 2024: Woman gets thrown by bed in "subtle foreshadowing" TikTok accident!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@viewest77