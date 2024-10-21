Viral Video of the Day for October 21, 2024: Saddle-wearing pup blends in perfectly with toy ponies!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog's impressive camouflage skills have TikTok viewers doing a double-take!

Viral Video of the Day

The clip shows a seemingly ordinary scene: two pony dolls standing side by side in a room. But wait... who's that just behind them wearing a saddle? "when your landlord says 'no pets!'" one viewer hilariously wrote. Check it out:



Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup that seamlessly blended into his toy pony pals! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@viewest77