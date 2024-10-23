Viral Video of the Day for October 23, 2024: Wife asks husband for "interpretive dance" to help ease labor pains
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a soon-to-be-father attempted to distract his wife in labor with an interpretive dance trend on TikTok.
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Jezlyn Bearden's husband dances to an upbeat song while she lies in her hospital bed.
"There were two deliveries that day," one viewer joked.
Viewers were instantly "gagged" over the man's incredible moves, and the clip quickly gained 16.9 million views and 3.9 million likes within days.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jezlynbearden