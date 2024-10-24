Viral Video of the Day for October 24, 2024: Girl crashes into toddler doing TikTok trend at airport with BFF!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok accidentally ran into a small child while doing a trend with her best friend at an airport.

In the clip, Julia Riboldi and her best friend perform a choreographed handshake to the song Dog Days Are Over.

When the lyrics reach "run fast," the girls sprint backward, but one accidentally collides with a small child.

"I'm not proud of how many times I watched this and laughed hard," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

