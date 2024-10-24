Viral Video of the Day for October 24, 2024: Girl crashes into toddler doing TikTok trend at airport with BFF!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok accidentally ran into a small child while doing a trend with her best friend at an airport.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Julia Riboldi and her best friend perform a choreographed handshake to the song Dog Days Are Over.
When the lyrics reach "run fast," the girls sprint backward, but one accidentally collides with a small child.
"I'm not proud of how many times I watched this and laughed hard," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@juliariboldi