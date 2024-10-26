Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2024: Girl chucks ice cream at coworker: "I'm so sorry about that"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an employee at an ice cream shop hilariously serves up a handful of whipped cream – to her coworker!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kendall Kroll serves a cone with whipped cream to a customer. However, the customer changes their mind, and the employee, launches the unwanted whipped cream at a coworker nearby.
"no curveball no change up nothing but gas," one viewer wrote.
Another said, "that was personal."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kendall.kroll