Viral Video of the Day for October 26, 2024: Girl chucks ice cream at coworker: "I'm so sorry about that"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , an employee at an ice cream shop hilariously serves up a handful of whipped cream – to her coworker!

In the clip, Kendall Kroll serves a cone with whipped cream to a customer. However, the customer changes their mind, and the employee, launches the unwanted whipped cream at a coworker nearby.

"no curveball no change up nothing but gas," one viewer wrote.

Another said, "that was personal."

Check it out:

