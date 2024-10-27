Viral Video of the Day for October 27, 2024: Dog gets into blue slushy: "Let me see your tongue"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , Rusty the dog 's owner made him show off his blue tongue after he sneakily licked some of his slushy!

In the clip, Rusty's owner asks to see his tongue, "let me see it," which he dislikes.

"I'm Rusty's lawyer. He is innocent," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Another joked, "All golden retrievers have blue tongues."

Check it out:

