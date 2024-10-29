Viral Video of the Day for October 29, 2024: Singer stuns with performance at bestie's wedding
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a bride's best friend leaves wedding guests stunned with a mind-blowing rendition of Etta James' At Last!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip posted by artist Paris Alexa shows her delivering a flawless performance of the iconic song, as the bride and groom watch spellbound along with the other guests.
"Girl your voice fits this song and time period perfectly," one viewer wrote.
Another said simply: "we gasped."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@parisalexamusic