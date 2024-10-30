Viral Video of the Day for October 30, 2024: Man enjoys beer on horseback: "Cannot get a DUI on a horse"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man was captured in a parking lot on horseback casually sipping a beer and talking to random strangers.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man makes a bold statement: "You cannot get a DUI on a horse in the state of North Carolina."
The video then zooms in on his full beer bottle.
"This is my hometown! Ol' buddy's been riding his horse with a bottle since I was a little girl. I'm 33 now," one viewer commented.
What a small world!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cbreeezy95