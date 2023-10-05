Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2023: Woman's Spun Chair ride goes hilariously wrong

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who gives the Magis Spun Chair a try – with hilarious results!

Viral Video of the Day

A clip by user @brooke_conrad shows a woman nervously trying the Magis Spun Chiar for what looks like the very first time.

While things go well in the beginning, the second spin her toppling over backwards right into the wall, as laughter erupts in the background.

The video has over five million views and many users joined in the fun.

One viewer wrote, "BRING IT AROUND TOWN," and another commented, "I just know I would have peed my pants."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who hilariously falls off of a spinning chair.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who hilariously falls off of a spinning chair.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brooke_conrad
Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2023: Toddler freaks out at Target Halloween section! Viral Video of the Day for October 4, 2023: Toddler freaks out at Target Halloween section!
Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2023: Spooky Taylor Swift eras' skeletons take over TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for October 3, 2023: Spooky Taylor Swift eras' skeletons take over TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2023: Two gorillas make a dash for cover right before rainstorm! Viral Video of the Day for October 2, 2023: Two gorillas make a dash for cover right before rainstorm!
Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2023: Girl screams and dashes away after boyfriend proposes! Viral Video of the Day for October 1, 2023: Girl screams and dashes away after boyfriend proposes!
Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2023: Little boy's hilarious bedtime meltdown goes viral on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for September 29, 2023: Little boy's hilarious bedtime meltdown goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2023: Dog becomes "iPad kid" with gaming fun Viral Video of the Day for September 28, 2023: Dog becomes "iPad kid" with gaming fun
Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2023: Alligator trapper scores a jaw-dropping catch! Viral Video of the Day for September 27, 2023: Alligator trapper scores a jaw-dropping catch!
Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2023: TikToker makes "pour" decision in wine catastrophe Viral Video of the Day for September 26, 2023: TikToker makes "pour" decision in wine catastrophe

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brooke_conrad

More on Viral Video of the Day: