Viral Video of the Day for October 5, 2023: Woman's Spun Chair ride goes hilariously wrong

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who gives the Magis Spun Chair a try – with hilarious results!

A clip by user @brooke_conrad shows a woman nervously trying the Magis Spun Chiar for what looks like the very first time.

While things go well in the beginning, the second spin her toppling over backwards right into the wall, as laughter erupts in the background.

The video has over five million views and many users joined in the fun.

One viewer wrote, "BRING IT AROUND TOWN," and another commented, "I just know I would have peed my pants."

Check it out: