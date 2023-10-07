Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2023: Dolphin shows off for little girl on TikTok!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dolphin swimming up to a little girl at a marine park in the most adorable way possible. Viewers can't get over this wholesome interaction!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video by @carlysiobhankeech, the dolphin can be seen swimming up to the girl inside the enclosure upside down.
The little girl laughs and waves at the dolphin, and the mammal starts looking at her with what appears to be a huge grin.
"that dolphin was fascinated with her," one viewer commented on the clip.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@carlysiobhankeech