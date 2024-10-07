Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2024: Guy eats it on treadmill in epic fail!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man on TikTok was caught after he slipped and fell dramatically on a treadmill at the gym with his best friend.

In the clip, Lewis Waller runs on the treadmill and then takes a quick look at his friend, March Theo.

However, he lost his footing during the glance and took a drastic fall.

"bro nearly did a burpee," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a guy who accidentally lost his footing and fell while he was running on a treadmill at the gym.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@marchtheo
More on Viral Video of the Day: