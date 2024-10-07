Viral Video of the Day for October 7, 2024: Guy eats it on treadmill in epic fail!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man on TikTok was caught after he slipped and fell dramatically on a treadmill at the gym with his best friend.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Lewis Waller runs on the treadmill and then takes a quick look at his friend, March Theo.
However, he lost his footing during the glance and took a drastic fall.
"bro nearly did a burpee," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@marchtheo