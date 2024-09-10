Viral Video of the Day for September 10, 2024: Dog "saves" owner from getting arrested with cute looks
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's dog hilariously was caught jumping in to seemingly "save" her from getting arrested when cops showed up to her house!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, the energetic pup rushes down the stairs and gets in between her owner and the officers.
"She's like, 'Hold on, bestie, you ain't going to jail tonight!!'" one viewer joked.
What a good guard dog!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@anderdangus02