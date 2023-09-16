Viral Video of the Day for September 16, 2023: Twin goats go viral on TikTok after getting stuck together!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of goats stuck together by their horns, with many viewers losing their minds trying to figure out how they got themselves into this sticky situation.

Viral Video of the Day

A clip by TikTok user @_.rilo._ shows the two goats with their heads facing and horns locked together.

"Came home to the twins stuck together. Welcome to the #stinkygoatfarm," the video's caption reads.

They appear to be calm as the owner tries her best to untangle them from their web of mistakes.

Luckily, she managed to free the goats but wasn't able to capture it on camera, per a comment left by the creator.

The one goat just chilling and enjoying the show standing in the door threw viewers over the edge with laughter, with one writing, "The one standing is like, 'I told them to knock it off but they didn’t want to listen.'"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a couple of twin goats who got themselves in a little bit of a pickle while their owner was away.
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a couple of twin goats who got themselves in a little bit of a pickle while their owner was away.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_.rilo._
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@_.rilo._

