Viral Video of the Day for September 18, 2024: Toddler and dog show off hilarious way of greeting

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom is shocked when she sees the hilarious way her child Tommy greets their dog!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kerrie Watson sits on the couch while her son, Tommy, runs out of his room to say hi to the family dog.

However, she is instantly taken aback as Tommy stands with his mouth open while the dog licks his face.

"It's ok [his] immune system will be thriving," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who caught her son and dog's interesting way of greeting each other.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who caught her son and dog's interesting way of greeting each other.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kerriewatson0504
