Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2024: Tired mama cat steals treats for her babies: "Sick of feeding"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat owner caught her mama kitty going into the cupboard to grab a bag of treats for her hungry kittens.

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, Hayley Jessica sees her cat come out of the cabinet with the bag of treats.

The kitty carefully brings it over to her hungry babies, who stare at the mysterious bag in awe.

"Mama returned from groceries store," one fan of the clip commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mama cat who snuck a bag of treats for her babies after she got tired of feeding them the old-fashioned way!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mama cat who snuck a bag of treats for her babies after she got tired of feeding them the old-fashioned way!
