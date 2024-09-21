Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2024: Tired mama cat steals treats for her babies: "Sick of feeding"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat owner caught her mama kitty going into the cupboard to grab a bag of treats for her hungry kittens.
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Hayley Jessica sees her cat come out of the cabinet with the bag of treats.
The kitty carefully brings it over to her hungry babies, who stare at the mysterious bag in awe.
"Mama returned from groceries store," one fan of the clip commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for September 17, 2024: Toddler has unexpected reaction to wasabi-flavored peas!
Viral Video of the Day for September 14, 2024: Baby tries Taco Bell's Baja Blast for first time ever and loves it!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hayl316