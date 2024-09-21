Viral Video of the Day for September 21, 2024: Tired mama cat steals treats for her babies: "Sick of feeding"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a cat owner caught her mama kitty going into the cupboard to grab a bag of treats for her hungry kittens.

In the video, Hayley Jessica sees her cat come out of the cabinet with the bag of treats.

The kitty carefully brings it over to her hungry babies, who stare at the mysterious bag in awe.

"Mama returned from groceries store," one fan of the clip commented.

Check it out: