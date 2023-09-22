Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2023: Man on TikTok lives in human-sized hamster cage!

Have you ever wondered what a day is like for a hamster? Well, today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who took on that challenge on TikTok!

The video by @filousmusic went viral quickly, with over 2.2 million views and more than 400,000 likes.



It shows the man playing guitar, adventuring around the cage, and spinning his human-sized hamster wheel fit for a king!

"me having enrichment time in my enclosure like the lil rodent I am," one viewer hysterically commented.

Another wrote, "my ideal living conditions." How long do you think you could last in the rodent-esque space?

Check it out: