Viral Video of the Day for September 22, 2023: Man on TikTok lives in human-sized hamster cage!
Have you ever wondered what a day is like for a hamster? Well, today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who took on that challenge on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day
The video by @filousmusic went viral quickly, with over 2.2 million views and more than 400,000 likes.
It shows the man playing guitar, adventuring around the cage, and spinning his human-sized hamster wheel fit for a king!
"me having enrichment time in my enclosure like the lil rodent I am," one viewer hysterically commented.
Another wrote, "my ideal living conditions." How long do you think you could last in the rodent-esque space?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@filousmusic